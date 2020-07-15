1436 MILLER Drive

Amenities

Truly extraordinary one of a kind and brand new ADU with unbeatable views of the whole LA basin from downtown to the coast. This fully permitted ADU has been painstakingly designed and created to provide a discerning renter with the very best the West Hollywood hills has to offer with luxurious Wet Room style bathroom, sleek kitchen in the open plan dining / living room and step down into a large bedroom with enormous walk in closet. With Washer / Dryer in-unit, abundant closets and storage and fabulous views from every room, this compact one bedroom unit literally has it all. With it's own private access and plenty of on-street parking, living in the hills has never been better. Located just off of Queens Road and a short drive down the hill to Sunset Blvd, you are close to ALL the action of the strip but with the calm, hillside tranquility that keeps this premiere location in LA the place to live. Don't delay, Apply today!