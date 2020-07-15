All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1436 MILLER Drive

1436 Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Miller Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Truly extraordinary one of a kind and brand new ADU with unbeatable views of the whole LA basin from downtown to the coast. This fully permitted ADU has been painstakingly designed and created to provide a discerning renter with the very best the West Hollywood hills has to offer with luxurious Wet Room style bathroom, sleek kitchen in the open plan dining / living room and step down into a large bedroom with enormous walk in closet. With Washer / Dryer in-unit, abundant closets and storage and fabulous views from every room, this compact one bedroom unit literally has it all. With it's own private access and plenty of on-street parking, living in the hills has never been better. Located just off of Queens Road and a short drive down the hill to Sunset Blvd, you are close to ALL the action of the strip but with the calm, hillside tranquility that keeps this premiere location in LA the place to live. Don't delay, Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 MILLER Drive have any available units?
1436 MILLER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 MILLER Drive have?
Some of 1436 MILLER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 MILLER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1436 MILLER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 MILLER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1436 MILLER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1436 MILLER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1436 MILLER Drive offers parking.
Does 1436 MILLER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 MILLER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 MILLER Drive have a pool?
No, 1436 MILLER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1436 MILLER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1436 MILLER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 MILLER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 MILLER Drive has units with dishwashers.
