All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1434 North SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

1434 North SPAULDING Avenue

1434 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1434 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
A 21st Century updated Craftsman home located in Spaulding Square. This fully furnished home offers charm, modern amenities & has been featured in several publications. The formal living room has a wood burning fireplace & hardwood floors. The master bedroom has an updated bathroom & French doors opening to a private backyard. There is a guest bedroom with a beautifully upgraded bath and a 2nd story loft/3rd bedroom. The gourmet kitchen is great for entertaining and leads to lush beautiful gardens, spa and a full functioning guest house. Shorter lease terms considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1434 North SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1434 North SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
No, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 North SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College