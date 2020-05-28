14333 Ventura Boulevard

Amenities

Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, Panorama Regency. Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit. Sleek modern contemporary design. High ceilings with recessed lights. Washer Dryer hookups in unit. Building offers gym, recreation room, lounge area and bicycle storage. Convenient location near markets, restaurants, with a 82 walk score. Dont miss your chance to make Panorama Regency your new home! One, Two & Three Bedroom Residences Sizes ranging from 726 to 1,420 sq. ft. Sleek contemporary design with open Floor plans Stunning panoramic views* (*Select units only) Hardwood like Flooring throughout Gym & Recreation Room Outdoor lounges Bicycle storage area High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting Convenient location



