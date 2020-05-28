All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14333 Ventura Boulevard

14333 W Ventura Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14333 W Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Introducing the Hottest New 2018 built residences in Panorama City, Panorama Regency. Exceptional open floor plans. Stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Hardwood like floors throughout, no carpet in bedrooms! Balconies in every unit. Sleek modern contemporary design. High ceilings with recessed lights. Washer Dryer hookups in unit. Building offers gym, recreation room, lounge area and bicycle storage. Convenient location near markets, restaurants, with a 82 walk score. Dont miss your chance to make Panorama Regency your new home! One, Two & Three Bedroom Residences Sizes ranging from 726 to 1,420 sq. ft. Sleek contemporary design with open Floor plans Stunning panoramic views* (*Select units only) Hardwood like Flooring throughout Gym & Recreation Room Outdoor lounges Bicycle storage area High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting Convenient location

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25830

(RLNE4651459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have any available units?
14333 Ventura Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have?
Some of 14333 Ventura Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 Ventura Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14333 Ventura Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 Ventura Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 Ventura Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14333 Ventura Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 Ventura Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14333 Ventura Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14333 Ventura Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 Ventura Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14333 Ventura Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
