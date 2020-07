Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this amazing back house conveniently located in Van Nuys! Close to major freeways & Shopping. You have 2 bedrooms downstairs, and 1 bedroom upstairs, with a den upstairs. Newly built, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, oven and microwave included! Has a washer dryer hookup line outside. Two car parking side by side. Property is gated, and has a camera system. This is the back house, front house is occupied. Thank you for viewing, and call me anytime to set up an appointment!