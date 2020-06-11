All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1428 W. Santa Cruz St.

1428 West Santa Cruz Street · No Longer Available
Location

1428 West Santa Cruz Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family House in Desirable Holy Trinity Neighborhood - Please read our Rental Criteria first: https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
Do not apply for an apartment until you have physically stepped foot inside and seen that space for rent.
**
1-story Single Family House in the desirable Holy Trinity neighborhood. Original wood floors throughout the house. Tile in bathroom. HVAC system installed. 2-car detached garage. Summer house off side of garage with laminate flooring and french doors. Free-standing gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included. Newly built washer and dryer shed built off back of house. Tenant would need to supply their own washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities used, including gardener. Small dog or cat with add'l $800 to security deposit per animal. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.

(RLNE5556788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have any available units?
1428 W. Santa Cruz St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have?
Some of 1428 W. Santa Cruz St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. currently offering any rent specials?
1428 W. Santa Cruz St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. is pet friendly.
Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. offer parking?
Yes, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. offers parking.
Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have a pool?
No, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. does not have a pool.
Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have accessible units?
No, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1428 W. Santa Cruz St. has units with dishwashers.

