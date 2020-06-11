1428 W. Santa Cruz St.

Amenities
Beautiful Single Family House in Desirable Holy Trinity Neighborhood - Please read our Rental Criteria first: https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
Do not apply for an apartment until you have physically stepped foot inside and seen that space for rent.
1-story Single Family House in the desirable Holy Trinity neighborhood. Original wood floors throughout the house. Tile in bathroom. HVAC system installed. 2-car detached garage. Summer house off side of garage with laminate flooring and french doors. Free-standing gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included. Newly built washer and dryer shed built off back of house. Tenant would need to supply their own washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities used, including gardener. Small dog or cat with add'l $800 to security deposit per animal. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.
(RLNE5556788)