1428 W. Santa Cruz St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Single Family House in Desirable Holy Trinity Neighborhood - Please read our Rental Criteria first: https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

Do not apply for an apartment until you have physically stepped foot inside and seen that space for rent.

1-story Single Family House in the desirable Holy Trinity neighborhood. Original wood floors throughout the house. Tile in bathroom. HVAC system installed. 2-car detached garage. Summer house off side of garage with laminate flooring and french doors. Free-standing gas range, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included. Newly built washer and dryer shed built off back of house. Tenant would need to supply their own washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities used, including gardener. Small dog or cat with add'l $800 to security deposit per animal. This is a non-smoking property of anything including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 5 people.



(RLNE5556788)