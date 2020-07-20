1426 225th Street

Amenities
3 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths
Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft.
Unit located Upstairs
Newl kitchen Quartz counter tops
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New vinyl planks in kitchen and bathroom
Carpet in living room and bedrooms
Plenty of kitchen cabinet space
Stove is included
Dining Area
Spacious Living Room
Window Blinds
Nice-Sized bedrooms
Large closets in all 3 bedrooms
Spacious bathroom with plenty of cabinets
Additional Storage shelves in hallway
1 Space Parking in shared 2-car garage
Coin-op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
Cross Streets: N. side of Sepulveda Blvd. and W. side of Normandie Ave.
Less than a minute away from Normandale Recreation Center. Nearby access to 110 Fwy
Apply Online [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc
310-793-9500
2461 W 208th Street #100 Torrance, CA 90501
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.