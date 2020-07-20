1426 225th Street

Amenities

3 Bedrooms

1 3/4 Baths

Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft.

Unit located Upstairs

Newl kitchen Quartz counter tops

Refurbished kitchen cabinets

New vinyl planks in kitchen and bathroom

Carpet in living room and bedrooms

Plenty of kitchen cabinet space

Stove is included

Dining Area

Spacious Living Room

Window Blinds

Nice-Sized bedrooms

Large closets in all 3 bedrooms

Spacious bathroom with plenty of cabinets

Additional Storage shelves in hallway



1 Space Parking in shared 2-car garage

Coin-op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience

Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year



Cross Streets: N. side of Sepulveda Blvd. and W. side of Normandie Ave.

Less than a minute away from Normandale Recreation Center. Nearby access to 110 Fwy



Apply Online [www.wemanageproperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc

310-793-9500

2461 W 208th Street #100 Torrance, CA 90501



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.