1426 225th Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 1:32 AM

1426 225th Street

1426 West 225th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 West 225th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms
1 3/4 Baths
Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft.
Unit located Upstairs
Newl kitchen Quartz counter tops
Refurbished kitchen cabinets
New vinyl planks in kitchen and bathroom
Carpet in living room and bedrooms
Plenty of kitchen cabinet space
Stove is included
Dining Area
Spacious Living Room
Window Blinds
Nice-Sized bedrooms
Large closets in all 3 bedrooms
Spacious bathroom with plenty of cabinets
Additional Storage shelves in hallway

1 Space Parking in shared 2-car garage
Coin-op Laundry Available on-site for your convenience
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year

Cross Streets: N. side of Sepulveda Blvd. and W. side of Normandie Ave.
Less than a minute away from Normandale Recreation Center. Nearby access to 110 Fwy

Apply Online [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc
310-793-9500
2461 W 208th Street #100 Torrance, CA 90501

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 225th Street have any available units?
1426 225th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 225th Street have?
Some of 1426 225th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 225th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1426 225th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 225th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 225th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1426 225th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1426 225th Street offers parking.
Does 1426 225th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 225th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 225th Street have a pool?
No, 1426 225th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1426 225th Street have accessible units?
No, 1426 225th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 225th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 225th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
