1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage lobby

PRIME HOLLYWOOD PENTHOUSE! Available Furnished, Partially or Unfurnished - This modern Hollywood Penthouse couldn't be more ideally

located...Runyon Canyon for hiking, Restaurants, Clubs,

Entertainment, Ralph's Markets, Gym's, Entertainment, and

even "The Oscars" are all within a few blocks! 1425 Detroit is a

very desirable and tastefully remodeled, controlled-access

building, developed with attention to detail, including a

professionally designed, welcoming lobby and contemporary art

displayed from the entry to each and every floor, accessible by a

newer, modern full-size elevator! This top-floor, corner, view unit

Penthouse starts with a formal entry hall, leading to a very

spacious living room with high ceilings, very large windows and

pure natural light. Designed for comfort or entertaining, this large

space includes a balcony, fireplace and bar counter from the

open kitchen, which has dark wood cabinetry, all stainless steel

appliances and granite countertops. The 2 large bedrooms and

baths, in Granite & Travertine, are split by this large living area

and each has it's own balcony. Some in-unit comforts are central

air & heat and inside washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking

spots are provided in the gated garage. The owner has tastefully

decorated this great floorplan and is offering it furnished,

unfurnished or even partially furnished. Rent and Deposit will be adjusted

according to your choice. Call anytime for information and a

possible viewing.

RENTER'S INSURANCE/OWNERS LIABILITY POLICY REQUIRED

VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



(RLNE4638761)