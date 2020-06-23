1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406

Amenities
PRIME HOLLYWOOD PENTHOUSE! Available Furnished, Partially or Unfurnished - This modern Hollywood Penthouse couldn't be more ideally
located...Runyon Canyon for hiking, Restaurants, Clubs,
Entertainment, Ralph's Markets, Gym's, Entertainment, and
even "The Oscars" are all within a few blocks! 1425 Detroit is a
very desirable and tastefully remodeled, controlled-access
building, developed with attention to detail, including a
professionally designed, welcoming lobby and contemporary art
displayed from the entry to each and every floor, accessible by a
newer, modern full-size elevator! This top-floor, corner, view unit
Penthouse starts with a formal entry hall, leading to a very
spacious living room with high ceilings, very large windows and
pure natural light. Designed for comfort or entertaining, this large
space includes a balcony, fireplace and bar counter from the
open kitchen, which has dark wood cabinetry, all stainless steel
appliances and granite countertops. The 2 large bedrooms and
baths, in Granite & Travertine, are split by this large living area
and each has it's own balcony. Some in-unit comforts are central
air & heat and inside washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking
spots are provided in the gated garage. The owner has tastefully
decorated this great floorplan and is offering it furnished,
unfurnished or even partially furnished. Rent and Deposit will be adjusted
according to your choice. Call anytime for information and a
possible viewing.
RENTER'S INSURANCE/OWNERS LIABILITY POLICY REQUIRED
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
(RLNE4638761)