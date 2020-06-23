All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406

1425 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1425 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
PRIME HOLLYWOOD PENTHOUSE! Available Furnished, Partially or Unfurnished - This modern Hollywood Penthouse couldn't be more ideally
located...Runyon Canyon for hiking, Restaurants, Clubs,
Entertainment, Ralph's Markets, Gym's, Entertainment, and
even "The Oscars" are all within a few blocks! 1425 Detroit is a
very desirable and tastefully remodeled, controlled-access
building, developed with attention to detail, including a
professionally designed, welcoming lobby and contemporary art
displayed from the entry to each and every floor, accessible by a
newer, modern full-size elevator! This top-floor, corner, view unit
Penthouse starts with a formal entry hall, leading to a very
spacious living room with high ceilings, very large windows and
pure natural light. Designed for comfort or entertaining, this large
space includes a balcony, fireplace and bar counter from the
open kitchen, which has dark wood cabinetry, all stainless steel
appliances and granite countertops. The 2 large bedrooms and
baths, in Granite & Travertine, are split by this large living area
and each has it's own balcony. Some in-unit comforts are central
air & heat and inside washer and dryer. 2 assigned parking
spots are provided in the gated garage. The owner has tastefully
decorated this great floorplan and is offering it furnished,
unfurnished or even partially furnished. Rent and Deposit will be adjusted
according to your choice. Call anytime for information and a
possible viewing.
RENTER'S INSURANCE/OWNERS LIABILITY POLICY REQUIRED
VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

(RLNE4638761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have any available units?
1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have?
Some of 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 currently offering any rent specials?
1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 pet-friendly?
No, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 offer parking?
Yes, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 offers parking.
Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have a pool?
No, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 does not have a pool.
Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have accessible units?
No, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 N. DETROIT ST. PH 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College