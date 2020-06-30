14248 Kittridge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Truly must see!!! Stunningly fully remodeled home from the ground up, designer touches through out. Entering this designer finished 3 bedroom 2 bath home you will be greeted to an open concept living space. Kitchen boost large peninsula island with slide in range and bar seating. Enjoy vinyl floors through out the home, LED recessed lighting through out fire, place. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with double sinks, master bath equipped with a makeup Vanity. Central air through out the home. Conveniently attached 2 car garage with washer and Dryer hook ups giving you direct access to the home. Large composite deck of the master bedroom along with an exterior patio makes great for outdoor entertaining. Valley Glenn and Sherman Oaks adjacent, minutes to Van Nuys court house and public transportation. Water and Gas utilities included in the lease!

Short term lease available.