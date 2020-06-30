All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

14248 Kittridge Street

14248 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

14248 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly must see!!! Stunningly fully remodeled home from the ground up, designer touches through out. Entering this designer finished 3 bedroom 2 bath home you will be greeted to an open concept living space. Kitchen boost large peninsula island with slide in range and bar seating. Enjoy vinyl floors through out the home, LED recessed lighting through out fire, place. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with double sinks, master bath equipped with a makeup Vanity. Central air through out the home. Conveniently attached 2 car garage with washer and Dryer hook ups giving you direct access to the home. Large composite deck of the master bedroom along with an exterior patio makes great for outdoor entertaining. Valley Glenn and Sherman Oaks adjacent, minutes to Van Nuys court house and public transportation. Water and Gas utilities included in the lease!
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!
Short term lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14248 Kittridge Street have any available units?
14248 Kittridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14248 Kittridge Street have?
Some of 14248 Kittridge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14248 Kittridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
14248 Kittridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14248 Kittridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 14248 Kittridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14248 Kittridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 14248 Kittridge Street offers parking.
Does 14248 Kittridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14248 Kittridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14248 Kittridge Street have a pool?
No, 14248 Kittridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 14248 Kittridge Street have accessible units?
No, 14248 Kittridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14248 Kittridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14248 Kittridge Street has units with dishwashers.

