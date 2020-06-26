All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

14238 Dickens Street

14238 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

14238 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo south of the boulevard in Sherman Oaks located on a tree lined street in a great complex! This 2nd floor end unit welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring hardwood floors, custom built kitchen, recessed lights throughout, tastefully upgraded modern bathrooms and so much more. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with ample cabinet space. Stackable washer and dryer conveniently tucked away inside a closet. Both bedrooms are spacious with custom doors and new carpets. Private patio off the living room. Complex features pool area, 1 car carport parking and storage units. Price includes water and trash. Walking distance to amazing shops, restaurants and easy access to freeways. MUST SEE!6 month term with option to renew.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14238 Dickens Street have any available units?
14238 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14238 Dickens Street have?
Some of 14238 Dickens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14238 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
14238 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14238 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 14238 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14238 Dickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 14238 Dickens Street offers parking.
Does 14238 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14238 Dickens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14238 Dickens Street have a pool?
Yes, 14238 Dickens Street has a pool.
Does 14238 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 14238 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14238 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14238 Dickens Street does not have units with dishwashers.

