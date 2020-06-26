14238 Dickens Street

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath updated condo south of the boulevard in Sherman Oaks located on a tree lined street in a great complex! This 2nd floor end unit welcomes you into a spacious and bright living room featuring hardwood floors, custom built kitchen, recessed lights throughout, tastefully upgraded modern bathrooms and so much more. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with ample cabinet space. Stackable washer and dryer conveniently tucked away inside a closet. Both bedrooms are spacious with custom doors and new carpets. Private patio off the living room. Complex features pool area, 1 car carport parking and storage units. Price includes water and trash. Walking distance to amazing shops, restaurants and easy access to freeways. MUST SEE!6 month term with option to renew.