1423 North ORANGE Drive

Private/Gated Contemporary Hollywood Carriage House on the border of West Hollywood/Hollywood, 650 sq/ft one bedroom private carriage house with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, private patio bbq area, slated full bathroom with washer/dryer, landscaped yard with fruit trees, fully gated property with an option of one driveway parking spot. Within walking distance to Hollywood/highland shopping area, Mann's Chinese Theater, Hollywood Bowl, and the red-line subway. Shown by appointment only, available 10/25 for a minimum 3-month lease $2300 fully furnished or $2500 unfurnished. All utilities except gas included in rent, sorry no dogs. Owner is listing agent and holds a BRE license.