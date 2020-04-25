All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1423 North ORANGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1423 North ORANGE Drive
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

1423 North ORANGE Drive

1423 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1423 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Private/Gated Contemporary Hollywood Carriage House on the border of West Hollywood/Hollywood, 650 sq/ft one bedroom private carriage house with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, private patio bbq area, slated full bathroom with washer/dryer, landscaped yard with fruit trees, fully gated property with an option of one driveway parking spot. Within walking distance to Hollywood/highland shopping area, Mann's Chinese Theater, Hollywood Bowl, and the red-line subway. Shown by appointment only, available 10/25 for a minimum 3-month lease $2300 fully furnished or $2500 unfurnished. All utilities except gas included in rent, sorry no dogs. Owner is listing agent and holds a BRE license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1423 North ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1423 North ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 North ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1423 North ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 North ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1423 North ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1423 North ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 North ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1423 North ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1423 North ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 North ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 North ORANGE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College