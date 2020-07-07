1421 1/4 Fairbanks Pl

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b78729c06b ---- Driving up to this property you can\'t help but smile! As you walk off the street you\'ll be transported into a world with a Mediterranean street vibe. Custom inlaid mosaic tiles, luscious succulents, and romantic overhead string lights - an entrance to remember! Step in and be ready to fall in LA-LA-LOVE. It\'s a magical and dreamy interior with original built-ins throughout. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. The living room boasts large windows. Complete with original hardwood floors throughout, baseboard trim and recently updated bathroom. Close to the art and culture of Echo Park, this location is fantastic. You\'re around the corner from all of the neighborhood treasures; One block to Sunset; 5 minutes from a perfect cup of coffee at Blue Bottle, brunch at Dinette, lunch at Sage and drinks at Semi-Tropic, shopping and groceries, or a show at The Echo! Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Kim at 424.400.7010.