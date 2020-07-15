14206 Riverside Drive

Amenities
* The apartment is on the top floor of a fully renovated 4-plex * Great unit with dark wood floors * Controlled access entry * Central air * Large kitchen with an island, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, granite counters, stainless steel appliances * Two full bathrooms * Washer and dryer in unit * Two assigned car spaces plus free street parking * Prime location and close to Trader Joes/Ralphs, restaurants, shops, malls and Ventura Blvd * Easy access to 101/405 freeways
* Owner pays for trash and gardening. Renter pays for electric, gas, water and sewer * Cats okay if approved by manager with additional deposit