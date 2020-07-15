All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

14206 Riverside Drive

14206 Riverside Drive · (626) 203-9988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14206 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
* The apartment is on the top floor of a fully renovated 4-plex * Great unit with dark wood floors * Controlled access entry * Central air * Large kitchen with an island, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, granite counters, stainless steel appliances * Two full bathrooms * Washer and dryer in unit * Two assigned car spaces plus free street parking * Prime location and close to Trader Joes/Ralphs, restaurants, shops, malls and Ventura Blvd * Easy access to 101/405 freeways

* Owner pays for trash and gardening. Renter pays for electric, gas, water and sewer * Cats okay if approved by manager with additional deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14206 Riverside Drive have any available units?
14206 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14206 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 14206 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14206 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14206 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14206 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14206 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14206 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14206 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 14206 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14206 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14206 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 14206 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14206 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 14206 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14206 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14206 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
