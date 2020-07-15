14206 Riverside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

* The apartment is on the top floor of a fully renovated 4-plex * Great unit with dark wood floors * Controlled access entry * Central air * Large kitchen with an island, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, microwave, granite counters, stainless steel appliances * Two full bathrooms * Washer and dryer in unit * Two assigned car spaces plus free street parking * Prime location and close to Trader Joes/Ralphs, restaurants, shops, malls and Ventura Blvd * Easy access to 101/405 freeways



* Owner pays for trash and gardening. Renter pays for electric, gas, water and sewer * Cats okay if approved by manager with additional deposit