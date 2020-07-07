14201 Dickens Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Great 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Large Townhome with a 2 Car Attached Carport located above Ventura Blvd., in an Outstanding Neighborhood! It includes a Remodeled Kitchen, Remodeled Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Central Heating/AC, Bambo Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, Skylights, Fireplace in the Living Room and a Covered Patio. Appliances included are the Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Wine Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Washer and Dryer. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping. A Must See!!