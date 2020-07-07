All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

14201 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Large Townhome with a 2 Car Attached Carport located above Ventura Blvd., in an Outstanding Neighborhood! It includes a Remodeled Kitchen, Remodeled Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Central Heating/AC, Bambo Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Crown Molding, Skylights, Fireplace in the Living Room and a Covered Patio. Appliances included are the Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Wine Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Washer and Dryer. Walking Distance to Restaurants and Shopping. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14201 Dickens Street have any available units?
14201 Dickens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14201 Dickens Street have?
Some of 14201 Dickens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14201 Dickens Street currently offering any rent specials?
14201 Dickens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 Dickens Street pet-friendly?
No, 14201 Dickens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14201 Dickens Street offer parking?
Yes, 14201 Dickens Street offers parking.
Does 14201 Dickens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14201 Dickens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 Dickens Street have a pool?
No, 14201 Dickens Street does not have a pool.
Does 14201 Dickens Street have accessible units?
No, 14201 Dickens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 Dickens Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14201 Dickens Street has units with dishwashers.

