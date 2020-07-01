1420 S. Bundy Drive #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bed 3 bath Spacious Condo on the Westside - 3 Bed 3 Bath Spacious Condo on the Westside of Los Angeles between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd. Newer building with 3 floors. 1st floor unit with 1790 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen. Private patio. Walking distance to Wilsher and Santa monica shops and restaurants. Prime Location!



1 year lease Min. By appointment only. Call Anthony



(RLNE5703422)