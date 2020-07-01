All apartments in Los Angeles
1420 S. Bundy Drive #104
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1420 South Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bed 3 bath Spacious Condo on the Westside - 3 Bed 3 Bath Spacious Condo on the Westside of Los Angeles between Wilshire and Santa Monica Blvd. Newer building with 3 floors. 1st floor unit with 1790 sq. ft. of living space. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen. Private patio. Walking distance to Wilsher and Santa monica shops and restaurants. Prime Location!

1 year lease Min. By appointment only. Call Anthony

(RLNE5703422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have any available units?
1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have?
Some of 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 offers parking.
Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have a pool?
No, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have accessible units?
No, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 S. Bundy Drive #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

