1412 187th Place

- Address: 1412 West 187th Place, Gardena, CA 90248



- Rent: $2,795 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,200 (On Approved Credit)

- Approx 1,065 Sq.Ft.



- 3 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- New flooring throughout

- New paint

- New gas stove and oven included

- Granite counter-tops

- Washer & dryer hookups in garage

- Large back yard

- Utilities Paid: Gardening

- 2 Car Garage + Driveway



- No Pets

- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.