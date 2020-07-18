1412 187th Place

Amenities
- Address: 1412 West 187th Place, Gardena, CA 90248
- Rent: $2,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx 1,065 Sq.Ft.
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- New flooring throughout
- New paint
- New gas stove and oven included
- Granite counter-tops
- Washer & dryer hookups in garage
- Large back yard
- Utilities Paid: Gardening
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- No Pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.