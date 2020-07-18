All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:58 AM

1412 187th Place

1412 West 187th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1412 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90248
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
- Address: 1412 West 187th Place, Gardena, CA 90248

- Rent: $2,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx 1,065 Sq.Ft.

- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- New flooring throughout
- New paint
- New gas stove and oven included
- Granite counter-tops
- Washer & dryer hookups in garage
- Large back yard
- Utilities Paid: Gardening
- 2 Car Garage + Driveway

- No Pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 187th Place have any available units?
1412 187th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 187th Place have?
Some of 1412 187th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 187th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1412 187th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 187th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1412 187th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1412 187th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1412 187th Place offers parking.
Does 1412 187th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 187th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 187th Place have a pool?
No, 1412 187th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1412 187th Place have accessible units?
No, 1412 187th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 187th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 187th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
