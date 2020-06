Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14108 Hartsook Street Available 03/01/19 REMODELED, CHARMING & BRIGHT 3BD/2BA HOME NEXT TO PARK W/ POOL & 2-CAR GARAGE MINS TO EVERYTHING! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

- 3BD/2BA

- 2-CAR GARAGE W/ MOTORIZED GATED DRIVEWAY

- APPROX. 1600 SQ FT

- BRIGHT & AIRY LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE & SLIDER TO CHARMING PATIO & FENCED YARD/POOL

- BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM CABINETS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (STOVE, D/W & MICRO) & DINING NOOK

- SPACIOUS, MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALL CLOSET AND ATTACHED 3/4 BATHROOM

- GOOD SIZED 2ND BEDROOMS W/ WALL CLOSET

- BRIGHT 3RD BEDROOM W/ WALL CLOSET, FIREPLACE & FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO

- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT & TILE IN BATHS

- GARDENER & POOL SERVICE INCLUDED

- 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE

- NO SMOKING

- PET CONSIDERED WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT

- IDEAL LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC STREET NEXT TO PARK, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING/MALL, RESTAURANTS & EASY FREEWAY ACCESS!



***AVAILABLE 03/01/19****

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT



TO APPLY VISIT WWW.GRANDHARBORPM.COM/RENTALS



(RLNE4691126)