1410 N Curson Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

1410 N Curson Avenue

1410 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Enjoy the liveliness of Hollywood without the noise, in this quiet neighborhood just one block below Sunset. This spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is perfect for entertaining. Enter through the wide foyer, into the formal dining and living area, complete with fireplace. This chef's kitchen has granite counters and connects to the laundry room, with washer and dryer included. Off the dining area is a large patio/deck. The master bedroom has a lot of storage and connects to the beautiful en-suite master bath, complete with free standing shower and a separate spa tub. You'll find it easy to relax in this beautiful condo with lots natural light, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Building amenities include a gym and amazing walkability. Two tandem parking spots included and small pets allowed with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N Curson Avenue have any available units?
1410 N Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1410 N Curson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 N Curson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1410 N Curson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N Curson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1410 N Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 N Curson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1410 N Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 N Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N Curson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
