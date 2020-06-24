1410 N Curson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking hot tub

Enjoy the liveliness of Hollywood without the noise, in this quiet neighborhood just one block below Sunset. This spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is perfect for entertaining. Enter through the wide foyer, into the formal dining and living area, complete with fireplace. This chef's kitchen has granite counters and connects to the laundry room, with washer and dryer included. Off the dining area is a large patio/deck. The master bedroom has a lot of storage and connects to the beautiful en-suite master bath, complete with free standing shower and a separate spa tub. You'll find it easy to relax in this beautiful condo with lots natural light, high ceilings, and recessed lighting. Building amenities include a gym and amazing walkability. Two tandem parking spots included and small pets allowed with additional pet deposit.