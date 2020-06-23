All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 8:53 PM

1410 Golden Gate Avenue

1410 Golden Gate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Golden Gate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
basketball court
range
refrigerator
Unfurnished, Upper Rear, Apartment, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, One Year Minimum Lease, Hardwood Floors, refrigerator, stove, air conditioner, This lovely apartment is naturally light which will illuminate the apartment! Are you a pizza lover? If you are you will be 2 minutes away from a Dominos! Which you will be able to walk freely and never have to rely on delivery. The location of this unit is one block away from Sunset Blvd which is amazing if you love driving down the Hollywood Strip! If you are a basketball fan you will be located 5 miles away from The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. If you are a baseball fan you will be 3 miles away from Dodgers Stadium. If you love hiking you will be 2.6 miles away from The Griffith Observatory Park.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have any available units?
1410 Golden Gate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have?
Some of 1410 Golden Gate Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Golden Gate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Golden Gate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Golden Gate Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue offer parking?
No, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have a pool?
No, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Golden Gate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Golden Gate Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
