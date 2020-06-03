1408 Oak Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautiful Craftsman home from 1909 sits in the center of Eagle Rock set back from a quiet street. The updated two-story 3 bedroom home with an additional 1 office/studio room has a spectacular original living and dining area with a fireplace open to the big kitchen and the front porch. All of the bedrooms with lots of closet space are secluded upstairs around a spacious bathroom with bathtub. The surrounding trees and the mountain view makes it a private retreat within walking distance to restaurants and Trader Joe's in the desirable Eagle Rock public school district. A big laundry room and storage space in the back of the house could also be used as a workspace. Gardener included, Solar panels on the roof cover around 70% of the electric bill.