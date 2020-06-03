All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1408 Oak Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1408 Oak Grove Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

1408 Oak Grove Drive

1408 Oak Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1408 Oak Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful Craftsman home from 1909 sits in the center of Eagle Rock set back from a quiet street. The updated two-story 3 bedroom home with an additional 1 office/studio room has a spectacular original living and dining area with a fireplace open to the big kitchen and the front porch. All of the bedrooms with lots of closet space are secluded upstairs around a spacious bathroom with bathtub. The surrounding trees and the mountain view makes it a private retreat within walking distance to restaurants and Trader Joe's in the desirable Eagle Rock public school district. A big laundry room and storage space in the back of the house could also be used as a workspace. Gardener included, Solar panels on the roof cover around 70% of the electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have any available units?
1408 Oak Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have?
Some of 1408 Oak Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Oak Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Oak Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Oak Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Oak Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Oak Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Oak Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Oak Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Oak Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Oak Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Oak Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College