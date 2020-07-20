14063 Lakeside St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

COMING SOON! Spectacular Ranch Home in Sylmar on a Cul-De-Sac! 4 Beds + 2.5 Baths 2,084 SF of living space on huge 21,261 SF Lot. Built in 1980. Front house offers an open floor plan and fresh new paint throughout. Living room with high ceilings, fire place and hardwood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge, double Oven, Microwave & Trash compactor included!) Master bedroom wing with plenty of closet space, upgrade bathroom and private yard. Covered patio with built in BBQ perfect for entertaining. Central AC/Heater. 3 Car garage and long concrete driveway. Detached GUEST HOUSE 1 Bed + 1 Bath, Full kitchen with brand new stove, living room, walk-in closet and private yard. 20 x 30 shop area also included as storage. Take advantage today!