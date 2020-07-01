All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1405 S Berendo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

1405 S Berendo

1405 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5e5a010ab ---- This beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Mid-Wilshire and Downtown. The space features stunning hardwood floors, exposed brick, generous closet space and tons of charm. It has a newly renovated kitchen that contains top of the line appliances, cabinetry and countertops. Walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. The apartment combines the 1920\'s style brick with a fresh, modern touch. Convenient to Koreatown, USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to DTLA, or the beach a snap! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA! Open for immediate move-in. Call (424)400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Appliances included Air conditioning Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only Laundry: Shared

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 S Berendo have any available units?
1405 S Berendo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 S Berendo have?
Some of 1405 S Berendo's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 S Berendo currently offering any rent specials?
1405 S Berendo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 S Berendo pet-friendly?
No, 1405 S Berendo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1405 S Berendo offer parking?
No, 1405 S Berendo does not offer parking.
Does 1405 S Berendo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 S Berendo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 S Berendo have a pool?
No, 1405 S Berendo does not have a pool.
Does 1405 S Berendo have accessible units?
No, 1405 S Berendo does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 S Berendo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 S Berendo does not have units with dishwashers.

