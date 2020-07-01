1405 S Berendo

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5e5a010ab ---- This beautiful, newly remodeled studio is situated between Mid-Wilshire and Downtown. The space features stunning hardwood floors, exposed brick, generous closet space and tons of charm. It has a newly renovated kitchen that contains top of the line appliances, cabinetry and countertops. Walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. The apartment combines the 1920\'s style brick with a fresh, modern touch. Convenient to Koreatown, USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to DTLA, or the beach a snap! Located in the most central neighborhood in LA! Open for immediate move-in. Call (424)400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Appliances included Air conditioning Large Windows/Natural Light Street parking only Laundry: Shared