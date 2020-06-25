All apartments in Los Angeles
14003 Aubrey Road
14003 Aubrey Road

14003 Aubrey Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14003 Aubrey Rd, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Looking for a fun place to hang out with your friends and family that has everything so you never need to leave home? Then this is the place for you! From a gorgeous entertainers backyard with pool & spa with a water feature, lap spa,shower & ample seating areas,a veggie garden and a BBQ pavilion that beats anything you've seen before and boasts an 80 inch flat screen- to a Creston theatre that seats16,professional grade stainless & stone kitchen, an impressive formal dining room with room for 10+, fantastic great room & game room accented by a massive stone mantled fireplace & beamed ceiling with plenty of room for more! Did we forget to mention the master bedroom suite with its own secret room (its a very private theatre with a carved mahogany wet bar with floating shelves and intimately carved corbels and a Juliette balcony to take it the colorful sunsets and sunrises during intermission), stunning custom mantled stone fireplace surrounded by a generous sitting area and balcony overlooking the lush greenery & grounds below. You'll find an office/poss 6th bedroom downstairs right off the grand formal entry with an impressive spiral staircase and an additional upstairs gym/7th bedrm w/a walk in humidor hidden behind a bookcase! and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14003 Aubrey Road have any available units?
14003 Aubrey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14003 Aubrey Road have?
Some of 14003 Aubrey Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14003 Aubrey Road currently offering any rent specials?
14003 Aubrey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14003 Aubrey Road pet-friendly?
No, 14003 Aubrey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14003 Aubrey Road offer parking?
Yes, 14003 Aubrey Road offers parking.
Does 14003 Aubrey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14003 Aubrey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14003 Aubrey Road have a pool?
Yes, 14003 Aubrey Road has a pool.
Does 14003 Aubrey Road have accessible units?
No, 14003 Aubrey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14003 Aubrey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14003 Aubrey Road has units with dishwashers.
