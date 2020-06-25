14003 Aubrey Road

Amenities

Looking for a fun place to hang out with your friends and family that has everything so you never need to leave home? Then this is the place for you! From a gorgeous entertainers backyard with pool & spa with a water feature, lap spa,shower & ample seating areas,a veggie garden and a BBQ pavilion that beats anything you've seen before and boasts an 80 inch flat screen- to a Creston theatre that seats16,professional grade stainless & stone kitchen, an impressive formal dining room with room for 10+, fantastic great room & game room accented by a massive stone mantled fireplace & beamed ceiling with plenty of room for more! Did we forget to mention the master bedroom suite with its own secret room (its a very private theatre with a carved mahogany wet bar with floating shelves and intimately carved corbels and a Juliette balcony to take it the colorful sunsets and sunrises during intermission), stunning custom mantled stone fireplace surrounded by a generous sitting area and balcony overlooking the lush greenery & grounds below. You'll find an office/poss 6th bedroom downstairs right off the grand formal entry with an impressive spiral staircase and an additional upstairs gym/7th bedrm w/a walk in humidor hidden behind a bookcase! and so much more!