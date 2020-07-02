1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6

Amenities

Modern tri-level townhouse located walking distance to Runyon Canyon Park and Trader Joe’s. This end unit offers two large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a third half bathroom and an office that can be used as a THIRD bedroom.



This townhouse also features a private tandem two-car garage, rooftop deck and yard. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and 9-foot ceilings throughout. The high-end kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a reverse osmosis water filter.



Luxurious master bathroom has a frame-less glass shower, double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The private rooftop deck showcases expansive views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown LA. The rooftop furniture and drip irrigated planters pictured are included with this rental! The private yard is a bonus outdoor space unique to this unit.



Landlord pays water! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact (707) 390-0466 for details and showings.