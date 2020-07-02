All apartments in Los Angeles
1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:07 AM

1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6

1400 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1400 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern tri-level townhouse located walking distance to Runyon Canyon Park and Trader Joe’s. This end unit offers two large bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a third half bathroom and an office that can be used as a THIRD bedroom. 

This townhouse also features a private tandem two-car garage, rooftop deck and yard. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and 9-foot ceilings throughout. The high-end kitchen features Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances and a reverse osmosis water filter.

Luxurious master bathroom has a frame-less glass shower, double vanity and a large walk-in closet. The private rooftop deck showcases expansive views of the Hollywood Hills and Downtown LA. The rooftop furniture and drip irrigated planters pictured are included with this rental! The private yard is a bonus outdoor space unique to this unit.

Landlord pays water! Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact (707) 390-0466 for details and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have any available units?
1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have?
Some of 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 North Fuller Avenue Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.

