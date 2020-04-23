14-207 Blackhawk St

Amenities
JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!
Dish Network, High Speed Internet, Wireless Home Phone, Electric and Gas can be included. Remodeled Fully Furnished, Full Kitchen with Plates and Full Cooking Utensils, 3 Large TVs, Wireless Phones Throughout. Quick Access to the DTC. Unique and unheard of opportunity! Rent this fabulous 2 story light and bright, stunning condo with vaulted ceilings, decorated by an interior decorator!! This second story condo has 2 large bedrooms on the main floor, each with its own walk-in closet, full bathroom, and private balcony. The third bedroom / private loft has its own bath and office area, and can be used as an office. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. The lovely open concept kitchen with granite countertops and pine cabinets opens to the dining area and living room. One balcony is located off of the living areas and is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The living room also features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The Windmill Creek complex, situated in Englewood, is conveniently located to the Denver Tech Center, and in the Cherry Creek School District The property also sits close to the Centennial Airport, Denver Broncos practice facility, as well as several shops and parks, including the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Community amenities at Windmill Creek include a beautiful clubhouse with a full fitness center, pool, sauna and hot tub, a volleyball court, and playground area for kids. This unit has an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light and tall ceilings. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Colorado.
Amenities
Property amenities
(3) 42 inch TVs
2 Private Patios in Unit off Main Floor Bedrooms
All utilities (Included for slight upcharge)
Built in Outdoor Grills Throughout Community
Cats Allowed
Clubhouse Acailble
DIsh Network (Included for slight upcharge)
Dogs Allowed
Air Conditioning
Dryer
Furnished
Hardwood Floors
Patio
Washer
Each bedroom has its own bath en suite
Front Load Clothes Washer & Dryer in Unit
Full Gym on Site
Gas Fireplace
Granite Countertops
Lease for 30 days or longer
Near Arapahoe County Courthouse
Near Dove Valley
On Site Office for Tenants- Includes Computers, printers, and fax
Parking Type: Surface Lot
Plalyground
Remodeled by a top designer
Sand Volley Ball Court
Small Dogs Allowed
Stainless Steel Appliances
Walk-in Closets Throughout
Wireless High Speed Internet