14-207 Blackhawk St

Dish Network, High Speed Internet, Wireless Home Phone, Electric and Gas can be included. Remodeled Fully Furnished, Full Kitchen with Plates and Full Cooking Utensils, 3 Large TVs, Wireless Phones Throughout. Quick Access to the DTC. Unique and unheard of opportunity! Rent this fabulous 2 story light and bright, stunning condo with vaulted ceilings, decorated by an interior decorator!! This second story condo has 2 large bedrooms on the main floor, each with its own walk-in closet, full bathroom, and private balcony. The third bedroom / private loft has its own bath and office area, and can be used as an office. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings. The lovely open concept kitchen with granite countertops and pine cabinets opens to the dining area and living room. One balcony is located off of the living areas and is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The living room also features a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The Windmill Creek complex, situated in Englewood, is conveniently located to the Denver Tech Center, and in the Cherry Creek School District The property also sits close to the Centennial Airport, Denver Broncos practice facility, as well as several shops and parks, including the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Community amenities at Windmill Creek include a beautiful clubhouse with a full fitness center, pool, sauna and hot tub, a volleyball court, and playground area for kids. This unit has an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light and tall ceilings. Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in the State of Colorado.

