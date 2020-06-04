1387 West Ofarrell Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732 Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in San Pedro. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house with spacious backyard. This phenomenal home has plenty of comfortable living space with great curb appeal. All white cabinets in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer hookups conveniently located inside. To schedule a showing please call Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123. Gardner included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have any available units?
1387 W O'Farrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.