Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

1387 W O'Farrell St

1387 West Ofarrell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1387 West Ofarrell Street, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in San Pedro. This 2 bedrooms and 1 bath house with spacious backyard. This phenomenal home has plenty of comfortable living space with great curb appeal. All white cabinets in the kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer hookups conveniently located inside. To schedule a showing please call Gabby or Christina at (310)831-0123.
Gardner included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have any available units?
1387 W O'Farrell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1387 W O'Farrell St have?
Some of 1387 W O'Farrell St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 W O'Farrell St currently offering any rent specials?
1387 W O'Farrell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 W O'Farrell St pet-friendly?
No, 1387 W O'Farrell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St offer parking?
Yes, 1387 W O'Farrell St offers parking.
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1387 W O'Farrell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have a pool?
No, 1387 W O'Farrell St does not have a pool.
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have accessible units?
No, 1387 W O'Farrell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 W O'Farrell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1387 W O'Farrell St does not have units with dishwashers.

