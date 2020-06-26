All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
13854 Valleyheart Drive
13854 Valleyheart Drive

13854 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Sherman Oaks
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13854 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Nestled in the heart of Sherman Oaks in the Dixie Canyon Charter and Millikan Middle School District, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath has all the space you need to breathe. With more than 1,700 square feet and an open floorplan, it's equally perfect for entertaining or quiet nights in front of the fireplace. Use the study to house your favorite books and memorabilia. Surrounded by beautiful hedges and a solid driveway gate, you'll enjoy plenty of privacy in your own corner of the world. This home has elegant touches throughout every room, including White Quartz and Carrera marble countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have any available units?
13854 Valleyheart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have?
Some of 13854 Valleyheart Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13854 Valleyheart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13854 Valleyheart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13854 Valleyheart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13854 Valleyheart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13854 Valleyheart Drive offers parking.
Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13854 Valleyheart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have a pool?
No, 13854 Valleyheart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have accessible units?
No, 13854 Valleyheart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13854 Valleyheart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13854 Valleyheart Drive has units with dishwashers.
