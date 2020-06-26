13854 Valleyheart Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Nestled in the heart of Sherman Oaks in the Dixie Canyon Charter and Millikan Middle School District, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath has all the space you need to breathe. With more than 1,700 square feet and an open floorplan, it's equally perfect for entertaining or quiet nights in front of the fireplace. Use the study to house your favorite books and memorabilia. Surrounded by beautiful hedges and a solid driveway gate, you'll enjoy plenty of privacy in your own corner of the world. This home has elegant touches throughout every room, including White Quartz and Carrera marble countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom.

