13810 Mulholland Drive

Escape to your private Mulholland Drive furnished or unfurnished guest house with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 decks overlooking the lights of the city with ocean and canyon views. On top of the hill, with a great location: minutes away from the Glen Center where you can enjoy date night at Vibrato Jazz or network at Starbucks, Sherman Oaks and Studio city await you down the hill, and Beverly Hills and Hollywood are just on the other side. The first qualified applicant will call this their new home. Available now!