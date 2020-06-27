All apartments in Los Angeles
1377 South ORANGE Drive

1377 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1377 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 1,800 sqft. DOWNSTAIRS UNIT-2 BED/2.5 BATH IN MIRACLE MILE. This beautiful Spanish duplex features lots of natural lighting throughout the home, bright wood floors throughout with an open floorplan with spacious living room with den that can be used as dining area or study. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook includes fridge, range/oven and laundry closet with washer/dryer. 2 spacious bedrooms with a remodeled master bathroom. Plenty of parking space in the back of the home. Located in a quiet Miracle Mile neighborhood-great location-close to I-10 freeways, West LA, Larchmont, Koreatown, Hollywood, Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1377 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1377 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1377 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1377 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1377 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377 South ORANGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1377 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1377 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
