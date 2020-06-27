1377 South ORANGE Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS 1,800 sqft. DOWNSTAIRS UNIT-2 BED/2.5 BATH IN MIRACLE MILE. This beautiful Spanish duplex features lots of natural lighting throughout the home, bright wood floors throughout with an open floorplan with spacious living room with den that can be used as dining area or study. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook includes fridge, range/oven and laundry closet with washer/dryer. 2 spacious bedrooms with a remodeled master bathroom. Plenty of parking space in the back of the home. Located in a quiet Miracle Mile neighborhood-great location-close to I-10 freeways, West LA, Larchmont, Koreatown, Hollywood, Downtown.