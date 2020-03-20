All apartments in Los Angeles
1375 Summitridge Place

1375 Summitridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Summitridge Place, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Attention tenants: Gated, Private & Fully furnished -offering city to ocean views. 6 bedrooms/8 bathrooms -positioned on its own 1+ acre knoll off of a quiet cul-de-sac street,. Expansive step down Living Room +additional sitting room each have own fireplaces & can accommodate intimate to full scale entertainment at its best. Family Room/Library w/fireplace leads to Master suite on its own level, with large walk-in closet, private balcony + 4 additional en-suite bedrooms complete family wing. The new kitchen has direct access from inside entertainment rooms leading to outdoor lounge & pool area. Expansive grounds include resort-like entertainment areas, infinity edge gas fire place, rolling lawns & very private Pool. Gated motor Court & guest house is located over detached garage. Listed by David Yocum - Hilton & Hyland

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1375-summitridge-pl-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa/210af395-30a6-41b2-bb56-0b20d38afe73

(RLNE5542011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Summitridge Place have any available units?
1375 Summitridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Summitridge Place have?
Some of 1375 Summitridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Summitridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Summitridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Summitridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Summitridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1375 Summitridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Summitridge Place offers parking.
Does 1375 Summitridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Summitridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Summitridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Summitridge Place has a pool.
Does 1375 Summitridge Place have accessible units?
No, 1375 Summitridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Summitridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Summitridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.

