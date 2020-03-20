1375 Summitridge Place

Amenities

Attention tenants: Gated, Private & Fully furnished -offering city to ocean views. 6 bedrooms/8 bathrooms -positioned on its own 1+ acre knoll off of a quiet cul-de-sac street,. Expansive step down Living Room +additional sitting room each have own fireplaces & can accommodate intimate to full scale entertainment at its best. Family Room/Library w/fireplace leads to Master suite on its own level, with large walk-in closet, private balcony + 4 additional en-suite bedrooms complete family wing. The new kitchen has direct access from inside entertainment rooms leading to outdoor lounge & pool area. Expansive grounds include resort-like entertainment areas, infinity edge gas fire place, rolling lawns & very private Pool. Gated motor Court & guest house is located over detached garage. Listed by David Yocum - Hilton & Hyland



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1375-summitridge-pl-beverly-hills-ca-90210-usa/210af395-30a6-41b2-bb56-0b20d38afe73



(RLNE5542011)