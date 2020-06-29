All apartments in Los Angeles
1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401
1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401

1375 Kelton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Kelton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Penthouse Living With Private Balcony! - Top floor 2Bed/2Bath available now! Large living room with fireplace and private balcony, perfect for entertaining guests! Modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with abundance of natural light! Spacious living areas with high ceilings, crown molding and new carpet! Master bedroom is fitted with a luxurious bathroom with separate tub and shower and custom walk-in closet! In unit private laundry room with full size washer and dryer!

TWO side by side parking spaces included!

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE5558291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have any available units?
1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have?
Some of 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 offers parking.
Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.

