1375 Kelton Ave Unit 401

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Penthouse Living With Private Balcony! - Top floor 2Bed/2Bath available now! Large living room with fireplace and private balcony, perfect for entertaining guests! Modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with abundance of natural light! Spacious living areas with high ceilings, crown molding and new carpet! Master bedroom is fitted with a luxurious bathroom with separate tub and shower and custom walk-in closet! In unit private laundry room with full size washer and dryer!



TWO side by side parking spaces included!



((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))



(RLNE5558291)