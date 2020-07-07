13720 MOORPARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Fall in love with this Sherman Oaks Townhome that is a stone's throw from Ventura Blvd! From the state of the art kitchen featuring new cabinetry, and solid surface counters, to the magnificent upstairs bedrooms featuring dual closets and private baths, this urbane unit is clean as a whistle and has a "feel good vibe." Central air conditioning and heat, voluminous ceilings, and a gas fireplace are but a few of the rich details and a private balcony completes the picture. Building has laundry on-site, 2 gated tandem parking spaces and is pet friendly! Superbly located close to the best shopping and restaurants that the Valley has to offer! A treat for the savvy renter!