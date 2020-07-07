All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
13720 MOORPARK Street
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:06 AM

13720 MOORPARK Street

13720 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

13720 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fall in love with this Sherman Oaks Townhome that is a stone's throw from Ventura Blvd! From the state of the art kitchen featuring new cabinetry, and solid surface counters, to the magnificent upstairs bedrooms featuring dual closets and private baths, this urbane unit is clean as a whistle and has a "feel good vibe." Central air conditioning and heat, voluminous ceilings, and a gas fireplace are but a few of the rich details and a private balcony completes the picture. Building has laundry on-site, 2 gated tandem parking spaces and is pet friendly! Superbly located close to the best shopping and restaurants that the Valley has to offer! A treat for the savvy renter!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13720 MOORPARK Street have any available units?
13720 MOORPARK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13720 MOORPARK Street have?
Some of 13720 MOORPARK Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13720 MOORPARK Street currently offering any rent specials?
13720 MOORPARK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13720 MOORPARK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13720 MOORPARK Street is pet friendly.
Does 13720 MOORPARK Street offer parking?
Yes, 13720 MOORPARK Street offers parking.
Does 13720 MOORPARK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13720 MOORPARK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13720 MOORPARK Street have a pool?
No, 13720 MOORPARK Street does not have a pool.
Does 13720 MOORPARK Street have accessible units?
No, 13720 MOORPARK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13720 MOORPARK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13720 MOORPARK Street has units with dishwashers.

