13700 Marina Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool internet access media room valet service yoga

Gorgeous Condo with Views of Marina. High-rise living with resort-style Condo. Private 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Plus a den! Over 1900 sq ft. Views from every room. Open floor living room and 2 balconies! Designer Carpeting, with new paint and crown molding in every room. New paint, Marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in closets. Newer Washer and Dryer included. Rent included Cable, Internet, Water & Luxury services include 24 hour complimentary guest valet, concierge, 24 hour security, rooftop sky lounge, pool, two spas, professional fitness center with yoga/Pilates training studio, fine art collection, media room and more!