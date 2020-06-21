All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13700 Marina Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13700 Marina Pointe Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:27 PM

13700 Marina Pointe Drive

13700 Marina Pointe Drive · (626) 789-0159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13700 Marina Pointe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 629 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Gorgeous Condo with Views of Marina. High-rise living with resort-style Condo. Private 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Plus a den! Over 1900 sq ft. Views from every room. Open floor living room and 2 balconies! Designer Carpeting, with new paint and crown molding in every room. New paint, Marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances & large walk-in closets. Newer Washer and Dryer included. Rent included Cable, Internet, Water & Luxury services include 24 hour complimentary guest valet, concierge, 24 hour security, rooftop sky lounge, pool, two spas, professional fitness center with yoga/Pilates training studio, fine art collection, media room and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have any available units?
13700 Marina Pointe Drive has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have?
Some of 13700 Marina Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13700 Marina Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13700 Marina Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13700 Marina Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13700 Marina Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13700 Marina Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13700 Marina Pointe Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity