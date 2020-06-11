All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1370 Abraham Terrace

1370 W Abraham Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1370 W Abraham Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare to find impeccable 4 BR + 3 Bath home in a gated community of Shadow brook Estates. Mable entry, mable fire place in Living room, New kitchen, appliances, new kitchen cabinet doors, granite counter top.. Freshly painted,
New wood floors through out. separated dining room area, sliding door to rear garden area. Breakfast nook opens to newly landscaped back yard.Good size Master bedroom with walk -in closet, 3 additional bed rooms up stairs. Direct garage access from kitchen . 2 car garage . Complex offer swimming pool, spa. Close to park and freeway.
Very clean ,move -in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Abraham Terrace have any available units?
1370 Abraham Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1370 Abraham Terrace have?
Some of 1370 Abraham Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Abraham Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Abraham Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Abraham Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1370 Abraham Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1370 Abraham Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Abraham Terrace offers parking.
Does 1370 Abraham Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Abraham Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Abraham Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1370 Abraham Terrace has a pool.
Does 1370 Abraham Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1370 Abraham Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Abraham Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 Abraham Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
