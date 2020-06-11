1370 Abraham Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Rare to find impeccable 4 BR + 3 Bath home in a gated community of Shadow brook Estates. Mable entry, mable fire place in Living room, New kitchen, appliances, new kitchen cabinet doors, granite counter top.. Freshly painted,

New wood floors through out. separated dining room area, sliding door to rear garden area. Breakfast nook opens to newly landscaped back yard.Good size Master bedroom with walk -in closet, 3 additional bed rooms up stairs. Direct garage access from kitchen . 2 car garage . Complex offer swimming pool, spa. Close to park and freeway.

Very clean ,move -in condition.