Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:30 PM

13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard

13659 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13659 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly built additional dwelling unit with 3 BR, 3 1/2 Bathrooms in prime Sherman Oaks location. Three separate master suites and all bathrooms with top of the line fixtures. Very private with full 2 car attached garage. Nice living room, kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, double sinks, washer and dryer. Other features include beautiful ceramic flooring, recessed lights throughout, central air conditioning, Andersen Windows and Excellent Sherman Oaks locations, close to Freeway 101, 405, Westfield Fashion Square, local shops and schools, transportation and places of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have any available units?
13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have?
Some of 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
