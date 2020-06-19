13659 MAGNOLIA Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Newly built additional dwelling unit with 3 BR, 3 1/2 Bathrooms in prime Sherman Oaks location. Three separate master suites and all bathrooms with top of the line fixtures. Very private with full 2 car attached garage. Nice living room, kitchen with new cabinetry, granite counter tops, double sinks, washer and dryer. Other features include beautiful ceramic flooring, recessed lights throughout, central air conditioning, Andersen Windows and Excellent Sherman Oaks locations, close to Freeway 101, 405, Westfield Fashion Square, local shops and schools, transportation and places of worship.