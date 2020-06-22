1360 South Orange Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!

Very large recently remodeled 2 + 1 in a duplex with large windows. Real hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, D/W, refrigerator, M/W), washer & dryer in unit, 2 car parking. Centrally located close to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the Grove, shopping and entertainment. 1 cat is OK with extra deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.