All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1360 South Orange Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1360 South Orange Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:35 PM

1360 South Orange Drive

1360 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1360 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!
Very large recently remodeled 2 + 1 in a duplex with large windows. Real hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, D/W, refrigerator, M/W), washer & dryer in unit, 2 car parking. Centrally located close to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the Grove, shopping and entertainment. 1 cat is OK with extra deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 South Orange Drive have any available units?
1360 South Orange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 South Orange Drive have?
Some of 1360 South Orange Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 South Orange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1360 South Orange Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 South Orange Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 South Orange Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1360 South Orange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1360 South Orange Drive does offer parking.
Does 1360 South Orange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 South Orange Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 South Orange Drive have a pool?
No, 1360 South Orange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1360 South Orange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1360 South Orange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 South Orange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 South Orange Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College