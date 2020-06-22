1360 South Orange Drive

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Weeks Free O.A.C.!
Very large recently remodeled 2 + 1 in a duplex with large windows. Real hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove, D/W, refrigerator, M/W), washer & dryer in unit, 2 car parking. Centrally located close to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, the Grove, shopping and entertainment. 1 cat is OK with extra deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.