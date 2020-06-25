All apartments in Los Angeles
1359 CARMONA Avenue
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:15 AM

1359 CARMONA Avenue

1359 Carmona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1359 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous remodeled Spanish home in the prime neighborhood of Wilshire Vista in the Beverly Center/Miracle mile area. Central location Near The Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. On a beautiful tree-lined street, this home is recently renovated and features a whole house water filtration system, copper plumbing, oak floors, gorgeous wood beams and 12 foot ceiling in living room; large yard in both the front and back; private and gated; automated driveway gate, large master suite with en suite bath and large walk-in closet; custom cabinetry in all closets; French doors. Too many upgrades to list. Unfurnished. Min 1 year lease. Landlord pays gardener. Large, oversized driveway and 2 car garage. Excellent credit and references are a must. Renters insurance required. Square footage is per vendor, assessor shows other. See Remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have any available units?
1359 CARMONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have?
Some of 1359 CARMONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 CARMONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1359 CARMONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 CARMONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1359 CARMONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1359 CARMONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 CARMONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1359 CARMONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1359 CARMONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 CARMONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 CARMONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

