1359 CARMONA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous remodeled Spanish home in the prime neighborhood of Wilshire Vista in the Beverly Center/Miracle mile area. Central location Near The Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. On a beautiful tree-lined street, this home is recently renovated and features a whole house water filtration system, copper plumbing, oak floors, gorgeous wood beams and 12 foot ceiling in living room; large yard in both the front and back; private and gated; automated driveway gate, large master suite with en suite bath and large walk-in closet; custom cabinetry in all closets; French doors. Too many upgrades to list. Unfurnished. Min 1 year lease. Landlord pays gardener. Large, oversized driveway and 2 car garage. Excellent credit and references are a must. Renters insurance required. Square footage is per vendor, assessor shows other. See Remarks.