1359 CARMONA Avenue

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous remodeled Spanish home in the prime neighborhood of Wilshire Vista in the Beverly Center/Miracle mile area. Central location Near The Grove, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. On a beautiful tree-lined street, this home is recently renovated and features a whole house water filtration system, copper plumbing, oak floors, gorgeous wood beams and 12 foot ceiling in living room; large yard in both the front and back; private and gated; automated driveway gate, large master suite with en suite bath and large walk-in closet; custom cabinetry in all closets; French doors. Too many upgrades to list. Unfurnished. Min 1 year lease. Landlord pays gardener. Large, oversized driveway and 2 car garage. Excellent credit and references are a must. Renters insurance required. Square footage is per vendor, assessor shows other. See Remarks.