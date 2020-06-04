13527 Rye Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Leasing Professional Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred for efficiency purposes)



Must see in person to believe! Unbelievable location with walk score over 80 and a block away from Ventura Blvd! Apartment boasts river views and river breeze, stay cooler and get outside with wonderful walking paths. Super modern and large 2BR/2BA with awesome hardwood floors and brand new carpet in living area. Just under 1000SF. Updated Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants and bars in Studio City and Sherman Oaks. Starbucks is 2 blocks away! The Oaks Tavern is right down the street a few blocks away and Casa Vega is 4 blocks away. Super prime neighborhood and very private w/ awesome views of the L.A. River. Super safe and tucked away yet close to the action. Comes with 2 on-site parking spots. Street parking also readily available for guests.



Text Brian 310-975-4064 for more information or to schedule a showing.



Terms:



- 12 month min. lease

- Deposit equal to one month's rent.

- Avail for immediate occupancy April 1!

- On Approved Credit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/13527-rye-st-sherman-oaks-ca-91423-usa/14c01184-f520-476e-9697-959d48cc4be3



