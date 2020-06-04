All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

13527 Rye Street

13527 Rye Street · No Longer Available
Location

13527 Rye Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 04/01/19 Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred for efficiency purposes)

Must see in person to believe! Unbelievable location with walk score over 80 and a block away from Ventura Blvd! Apartment boasts river views and river breeze, stay cooler and get outside with wonderful walking paths. Super modern and large 2BR/2BA with awesome hardwood floors and brand new carpet in living area. Just under 1000SF. Updated Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants and bars in Studio City and Sherman Oaks. Starbucks is 2 blocks away! The Oaks Tavern is right down the street a few blocks away and Casa Vega is 4 blocks away. Super prime neighborhood and very private w/ awesome views of the L.A. River. Super safe and tucked away yet close to the action. Comes with 2 on-site parking spots. Street parking also readily available for guests.

Local Employers:

Disney
NBC Universal
CBS
Electronic Arts Inc.
Pop Media Group
Doner
NetFlix
Viacom
Paramount Pictures
Sunset Bronson Studios
Creative Artists Agency (CAA)
Apple
Sony
Amazon
Microsoft
Google
YouTube
Nike
Verizon
WeWork
Equinox
Tesla
Zefer
BIG
Information Sciences Institute
Jam City
Joymode
Alpha Productions Inc
Happy Flap Inc
Liton Lighting
Flap Happy
1661 Inc
Spaces
Regus
J A P
Culver City Recording Studio
Walton Isaacson
Zoic
Steelhouse
Cunningham Group
The Elder Statesman LLC
Clutter
Big Picture Entertainment
Kaiser Permanente
Allied Universal
Osada Inc
Peter Wodinksy
Karney Management Co

Text Brian 310-975-4064 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Terms:

- 12 month min. lease
- Deposit equal to one month's rent.
- Avail for immediate occupancy April 1!
- On Approved Credit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/13527-rye-st-sherman-oaks-ca-91423-usa/14c01184-f520-476e-9697-959d48cc4be3

(RLNE4791303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 Rye Street have any available units?
13527 Rye Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13527 Rye Street have?
Some of 13527 Rye Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13527 Rye Street currently offering any rent specials?
13527 Rye Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 Rye Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13527 Rye Street is pet friendly.
Does 13527 Rye Street offer parking?
Yes, 13527 Rye Street offers parking.
Does 13527 Rye Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13527 Rye Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 Rye Street have a pool?
No, 13527 Rye Street does not have a pool.
Does 13527 Rye Street have accessible units?
No, 13527 Rye Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 Rye Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13527 Rye Street has units with dishwashers.
