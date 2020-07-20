All apartments in Los Angeles
13511 MULHOLLAND Drive
13511 MULHOLLAND Drive

13511 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13511 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Ultra private, secluded and secure, this spectacular property offers a great opportunity for those who want to get away from it all! Large, private lot with incredible views, flat grass area and tree swing. The home has been tastefully updated and offers an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area and fireplace. Warm family room/dining room combo with fireplace and views. Large bonus room could be office, gameroom or 5th bedroom. Separate maids/guest quarters has own entrance, balcony, bathroom and kitchen. For those seeking a quiet private home surrounded by nature, this is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
13511 MULHOLLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13511 MULHOLLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13511 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
