135 VIA MARINA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous main channel & ocean views from this magnificent beach home located just by the water in Marina Del Rey. Entering through the 12-foot double doors into the sun-drenched living room w/ views to the beach & beyond will put a smile on your face. Wide plank wood floors & high ceilings are the epitome of what a beach house should be. Family room, complete w/ fireplace & built-ins, kitchen w/ a center island, Thermador stove, wine fridge, KitchenAid double oven & double Sub Zero. Custom railings lead up the stone stairs to bedroom level. Master bedroom, w/ its sundrenched balcony, fills the room w/ light & is complemented w/ a sitting area & fireplace. Huge master bath w/ spa tub, multifaceted steam shower, dual sinks, toilet & bedai plus walk-in closet. Each bedroom has its own bath & upstairs has family room/game area. Elevator, 2 roof decks w/ sun lounge & bathroom. Office, sunroom, Guestroom & 3-car garage complete this home. Shops, restaurants, MARINA & Beach are minutes away.