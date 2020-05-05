All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

135 VIA MARINA

135 via Marina · No Longer Available
Location

135 via Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous main channel & ocean views from this magnificent beach home located just by the water in Marina Del Rey. Entering through the 12-foot double doors into the sun-drenched living room w/ views to the beach & beyond will put a smile on your face. Wide plank wood floors & high ceilings are the epitome of what a beach house should be. Family room, complete w/ fireplace & built-ins, kitchen w/ a center island, Thermador stove, wine fridge, KitchenAid double oven & double Sub Zero. Custom railings lead up the stone stairs to bedroom level. Master bedroom, w/ its sundrenched balcony, fills the room w/ light & is complemented w/ a sitting area & fireplace. Huge master bath w/ spa tub, multifaceted steam shower, dual sinks, toilet & bedai plus walk-in closet. Each bedroom has its own bath & upstairs has family room/game area. Elevator, 2 roof decks w/ sun lounge & bathroom. Office, sunroom, Guestroom & 3-car garage complete this home. Shops, restaurants, MARINA & Beach are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 VIA MARINA have any available units?
135 VIA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 VIA MARINA have?
Some of 135 VIA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 VIA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
135 VIA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 VIA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 135 VIA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 135 VIA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 135 VIA MARINA offers parking.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 VIA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have a pool?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not have a pool.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 135 VIA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 135 VIA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 VIA MARINA has units with dishwashers.
