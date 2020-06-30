1349 S Curson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of PICO in Los Angeles.



The unfurnished and bright interior features hardwood floors, large windows, and French door that let in lots of natural light to enter inside during the daytime. The kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven with a gas stove, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior features a yard - great for outdoor activities.



There is an attached garage, 2-3 driveway parking spots, and permit street parking. Only dogs are permitted with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and the chimney will need annual cleaning. The landlord will handle landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QRc7KXpkDTp



Nearby Parks: Price Playground, Hancock Park, Genesee Avenue Park, and La Cienega Park.



Bus lines:

7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.2 mile

30 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

217 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5248464)