Los Angeles, CA
1349 S Curson Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

1349 S Curson Ave

1349 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1349 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of PICO in Los Angeles.

The unfurnished and bright interior features hardwood floors, large windows, and French door that let in lots of natural light to enter inside during the daytime. The kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers that have plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven with a gas stove, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior features a yard - great for outdoor activities.

There is an attached garage, 2-3 driveway parking spots, and permit street parking. Only dogs are permitted with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property.

Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, electricity, and the chimney will need annual cleaning. The landlord will handle landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QRc7KXpkDTp

Nearby Parks: Price Playground, Hancock Park, Genesee Avenue Park, and La Cienega Park.

Bus lines:
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 mile
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.2 mile
30 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
217 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5248464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 S Curson Ave have any available units?
1349 S Curson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 S Curson Ave have?
Some of 1349 S Curson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 S Curson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1349 S Curson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 S Curson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 S Curson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1349 S Curson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1349 S Curson Ave offers parking.
Does 1349 S Curson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 S Curson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 S Curson Ave have a pool?
No, 1349 S Curson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1349 S Curson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1349 S Curson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 S Curson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 S Curson Ave has units with dishwashers.

