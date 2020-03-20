13446 Delano St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming traditional features 3 bedrooms 3 baths, a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wood cabinets, quartz counters and a sunny breakfast area. The spacious living room features wood floors, fireplace and large sliding glass doors that lead to the rear patio and yard. There is a large master bedroom with remodeled master bathroom as well as a large second bedroom that has an attached bonus room that could be a fourth bedroom. Great location that is close to Valley College, Fashion Square and public transportation.



(RLNE5397531)