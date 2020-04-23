All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1344 South CURSON Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

1344 South CURSON Avenue

1344 South Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1344 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled tutor 3 bed/2 full bath home oozing with character and charm. in the Highly sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood in the Miracle Mile. High Ceilings in living room, faux fireplace, original archways, built-ins.New cooks Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, lazy suzan, SS Appliances gas stove,fridge, dishwasher, breakfast nook. Full size Stainless Steel front load washer/dryer in laundry area. Master Suit with separate side yard entry. All 3 bedrooms with Ceiling Fans & walk in closets. New Nest Central Heat & AC, New dual pane windows. Lush, grassy private back yard perfect for entertaining, for kids to play and, pet. Within 5, 10, to 20 mins. of Beverly Hills, Downtown LA, Santa Monica Beach, Hollywood, Culver City,LAX, The Grove, 10 Freeway. Also close to LACMA Museum, Labrea Tar pits, coffee shops, restaurants, groceries,pharmacies, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1344 South CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1344 South CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 South CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1344 South CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 South CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 South CURSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1344 South CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 South CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1344 South CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1344 South CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 South CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 South CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
