1344 South CURSON Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled tutor 3 bed/2 full bath home oozing with character and charm. in the Highly sought after Wilshire Vista neighborhood in the Miracle Mile. High Ceilings in living room, faux fireplace, original archways, built-ins.New cooks Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, lazy suzan, SS Appliances gas stove,fridge, dishwasher, breakfast nook. Full size Stainless Steel front load washer/dryer in laundry area. Master Suit with separate side yard entry. All 3 bedrooms with Ceiling Fans & walk in closets. New Nest Central Heat & AC, New dual pane windows. Lush, grassy private back yard perfect for entertaining, for kids to play and, pet. Within 5, 10, to 20 mins. of Beverly Hills, Downtown LA, Santa Monica Beach, Hollywood, Culver City,LAX, The Grove, 10 Freeway. Also close to LACMA Museum, Labrea Tar pits, coffee shops, restaurants, groceries,pharmacies, and much more!