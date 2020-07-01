1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your private beautifully FURNISHED fully updated 1 level home with a charming front porch and a nice large back yard. Featuring gorgeous chocolate hardwood floors a large living room with warming fireplace and a beautiful dining room for big family dinners. The kitchen has custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast area. There is a Large master suite with a lovely master bathroom featuring a huge JACUZZI bathtub and separate shower fit for a queen. 2 large additional bedrooms share a bathroom and one of the bedrooms in the rear of this lovely home has french doors opening out to a nice elevated deck, perfect for outdoor dining. Located in close proximity to all of LA's best restaurants and shopping. A few furnishings are excluded. Tankless Hot water heater and Ring doorbell. Property also listed for sale.