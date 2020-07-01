All apartments in Los Angeles
1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue

1339 Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Meadowbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your private beautifully FURNISHED fully updated 1 level home with a charming front porch and a nice large back yard. Featuring gorgeous chocolate hardwood floors a large living room with warming fireplace and a beautiful dining room for big family dinners. The kitchen has custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast area. There is a Large master suite with a lovely master bathroom featuring a huge JACUZZI bathtub and separate shower fit for a queen. 2 large additional bedrooms share a bathroom and one of the bedrooms in the rear of this lovely home has french doors opening out to a nice elevated deck, perfect for outdoor dining. Located in close proximity to all of LA's best restaurants and shopping. A few furnishings are excluded. Tankless Hot water heater and Ring doorbell. Property also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have any available units?
1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

