Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue

1336 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1336 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRONT UNIT IN LUXURY DUPLEX, Blocks from iconic institutions like the Chateau Marmont, the Laugh Factory, and more Sunset Strip hotspots lies in the heart of West Hollywood: A one-of-a-kind duplex with panoramic views of DTLA and the Hollywood Hills. Built in 2006, this luxury home feature soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, open-concept layouts, wood floors, impressive master suites with private balconies, and huge third floor decks. includes 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; all bedrooms boast en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Also spacious chef's kitchen, complete with slab granite counters, a large center island and stainless appliances. There's a beautifully landscaped front and garage parking too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
