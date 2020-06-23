1336 North FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities
FRONT UNIT IN LUXURY DUPLEX, Blocks from iconic institutions like the Chateau Marmont, the Laugh Factory, and more Sunset Strip hotspots lies in the heart of West Hollywood: A one-of-a-kind duplex with panoramic views of DTLA and the Hollywood Hills. Built in 2006, this luxury home feature soaring ceilings, abundant natural light, open-concept layouts, wood floors, impressive master suites with private balconies, and huge third floor decks. includes 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms; all bedrooms boast en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. Also spacious chef's kitchen, complete with slab granite counters, a large center island and stainless appliances. There's a beautifully landscaped front and garage parking too.