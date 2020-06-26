All apartments in Los Angeles
13359 Chandler Boulevard
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

13359 Chandler Boulevard

13359 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13359 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rare and beautiful entertainers dream home! The main level flows perfectly through the spacious living room, two formal dining areas, and immaculate gourmet kitchen which leads right outside to your own personal indoor/outdoor oasis with a heated pool and jacuzzi. Surrounded by Lush landscape. Kitchen is large with island and walk-in Pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, and beautiful granite countertops. The kitchen offers a Butler's pantry, with wine storage. Wired for Surround sound through-out entire home.
This gracious estate is fenced with an electronic gate at the street for additional privacy. Large Driveway offers space for 6 cars including a two car garage. Master retreat with an oversized balcony.
The master bath offers a spa-style en suite with a large walk-in shower, separate tub, and dual vanity sinks. Relax in the uber-luxurious bath w/gorgeous, opulent walk-in closet. Additional features include High-End Floors, Window Treatments, A extra security room to store safe, and much more! The home is also available for short term lease $22,500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
13359 Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 13359 Chandler Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13359 Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13359 Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13359 Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13359 Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13359 Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13359 Chandler Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13359 Chandler Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13359 Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13359 Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 13359 Chandler Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
