13359 Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Rare and beautiful entertainers dream home! The main level flows perfectly through the spacious living room, two formal dining areas, and immaculate gourmet kitchen which leads right outside to your own personal indoor/outdoor oasis with a heated pool and jacuzzi. Surrounded by Lush landscape. Kitchen is large with island and walk-in Pantry, Stainless Steel appliances, double oven, and beautiful granite countertops. The kitchen offers a Butler's pantry, with wine storage. Wired for Surround sound through-out entire home.

This gracious estate is fenced with an electronic gate at the street for additional privacy. Large Driveway offers space for 6 cars including a two car garage. Master retreat with an oversized balcony.

The master bath offers a spa-style en suite with a large walk-in shower, separate tub, and dual vanity sinks. Relax in the uber-luxurious bath w/gorgeous, opulent walk-in closet. Additional features include High-End Floors, Window Treatments, A extra security room to store safe, and much more! The home is also available for short term lease $22,500 per month