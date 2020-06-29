13339 ALBERS Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom House located in Sherman Oaks on a quiet tree lined street. Formal Entry With Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Downstairs 4th Bedroom. Beautiful newly remodeled kitchen with Breakfast area. Master Bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets and a remodeled bathroom. Kitchen and Family Room lead to Sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi. Central Heating and Air. 2 car garage with direct entry to home. Wonderful home for a Family - More photos coming soon.