Last updated December 15 2019 at 1:49 PM

13339 ALBERS Street

13339 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Location

13339 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom House located in Sherman Oaks on a quiet tree lined street. Formal Entry With Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Downstairs 4th Bedroom. Beautiful newly remodeled kitchen with Breakfast area. Master Bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets and a remodeled bathroom. Kitchen and Family Room lead to Sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi. Central Heating and Air. 2 car garage with direct entry to home. Wonderful home for a Family - More photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13339 ALBERS Street have any available units?
13339 ALBERS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13339 ALBERS Street have?
Some of 13339 ALBERS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13339 ALBERS Street currently offering any rent specials?
13339 ALBERS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13339 ALBERS Street pet-friendly?
No, 13339 ALBERS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13339 ALBERS Street offer parking?
Yes, 13339 ALBERS Street offers parking.
Does 13339 ALBERS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13339 ALBERS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13339 ALBERS Street have a pool?
Yes, 13339 ALBERS Street has a pool.
Does 13339 ALBERS Street have accessible units?
No, 13339 ALBERS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13339 ALBERS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13339 ALBERS Street has units with dishwashers.
