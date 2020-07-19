All apartments in Los Angeles
13337 BEACH Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 6:25 AM

13337 BEACH Avenue

13337 Beach Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13337 Beach Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
**Available immediately** Built in 2013, this spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse with mountain & city views is an entertainer's delight with sleek & modern finishes throughout. The spacious unit boasts hardwood floors throughout the living areas, a bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private balcony, and ample closet space. The master suite features a spa-like en-suite bathroom with dual vanity, separate shower & tub, and massive custom-built walk-in closet. The two additional ample sized bedrooms also boast custom-built closets. Unit also includes in-unit laundry & two parking spaces. Building amenities include a rooftop deck with panoramic views, BBQ & fireplace, and a yoga/meditation room to relax & unwind. Just a short bike path to the Marina & beach, and only blocks to a park and newly remodeled Marina Marketplace with shopping, movies and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13337 BEACH Avenue have any available units?
13337 BEACH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13337 BEACH Avenue have?
Some of 13337 BEACH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13337 BEACH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13337 BEACH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13337 BEACH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13337 BEACH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13337 BEACH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13337 BEACH Avenue offers parking.
Does 13337 BEACH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13337 BEACH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13337 BEACH Avenue have a pool?
No, 13337 BEACH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13337 BEACH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13337 BEACH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13337 BEACH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13337 BEACH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
