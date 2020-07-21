All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

1333 McDonald Ave

1333 Mcdonald Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Mcdonald Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Step into this recently completed extensive remodel and addition. All the systems have been upgraded; plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, etc. After being taken down to just the foundation this home was rebuilt with a lovely contemporary open floor plan. The family room features beautiful vaulted ceilings and is brightly illuminated by a skylight sitting above the center of the room. The master bedroom comes equipped with a walk-in closet and a full ensuite bathroom. All of this sits on top of a spacious lot of nearly 7,000 square feet. The home offers plenty of space for the kids to play and adults to entertain.

(RLNE5102946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 McDonald Ave have any available units?
1333 McDonald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 McDonald Ave have?
Some of 1333 McDonald Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 McDonald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1333 McDonald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 McDonald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 McDonald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1333 McDonald Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1333 McDonald Ave offers parking.
Does 1333 McDonald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 McDonald Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 McDonald Ave have a pool?
No, 1333 McDonald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1333 McDonald Ave have accessible units?
No, 1333 McDonald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 McDonald Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 McDonald Ave has units with dishwashers.
