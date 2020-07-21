1333 McDonald Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Step into this recently completed extensive remodel and addition. All the systems have been upgraded; plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, etc. After being taken down to just the foundation this home was rebuilt with a lovely contemporary open floor plan. The family room features beautiful vaulted ceilings and is brightly illuminated by a skylight sitting above the center of the room. The master bedroom comes equipped with a walk-in closet and a full ensuite bathroom. All of this sits on top of a spacious lot of nearly 7,000 square feet. The home offers plenty of space for the kids to play and adults to entertain.



(RLNE5102946)