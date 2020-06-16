13280 Dronfield Avenue #18

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet. Bright and clean home that’s turn key ready for you! Everything about this home feels spacious! Living/dining room/kitchen with cool tile floors. Kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and stove plus refrigerator available for your use. The 3 roomy bedrooms are all upstairs. Master bedroom features private bath and 2 closets—one of them walk-in. Central air to keep you cool. Non-warranted washer and dryer in garage available for your use. Large private fenced patio with low maintenance yard and great paver area for you to enjoy. Tenant maintains yard. 2 car direct access garage. One small pet only, please.



3 bedrooms +2.5 bathrooms; Approx. 1,472 sq. ft.; Year Built 2007.



Located at the corner of Polk and Dronfield. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by anytime to check it out. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Minimum one year lease. Good credit with 630 FICO scores or better and fully verifiable household income of 3 times the rent amount only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions. Available now!



Schools: Sylmar Elementary, Olive Vista Middle School, Sylmar Charter High School or San Fernando Senior High



