Los Angeles, CA
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

13280 Dronfield Avenue #18

13280 Dronfield Avenue · (818) 886-7368
Los Angeles
Sylmar
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet. Bright and clean home that’s turn key ready for you! Everything about this home feels spacious! Living/dining room/kitchen with cool tile floors. Kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and stove plus refrigerator available for your use. The 3 roomy bedrooms are all upstairs. Master bedroom features private bath and 2 closets—one of them walk-in. Central air to keep you cool. Non-warranted washer and dryer in garage available for your use. Large private fenced patio with low maintenance yard and great paver area for you to enjoy. Tenant maintains yard. 2 car direct access garage. One small pet only, please.

3 bedrooms +2.5 bathrooms; Approx. 1,472 sq. ft.; Year Built 2007.

Located at the corner of Polk and Dronfield. The property is vacant and available. You are welcome to go by anytime to check it out. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 to schedule an appointment to see the inside.

Minimum one year lease. Good credit with 630 FICO scores or better and fully verifiable household income of 3 times the rent amount only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over the age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions. Available now!

Schools: Sylmar Elementary, Olive Vista Middle School, Sylmar Charter High School or San Fernando Senior High

(RLNE5811205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have any available units?
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have?
Some of 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 currently offering any rent specials?
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 is pet friendly.
Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 offer parking?
Yes, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 does offer parking.
Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have a pool?
No, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 does not have a pool.
Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have accessible units?
No, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13280 Dronfield Avenue #18 has units with dishwashers.
