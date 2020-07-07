All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1327 S Tremaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1327 S Tremaine
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1327 S Tremaine

1327 South Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1327 South Tremaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
This dreamy, Spanish-style Mid-Wilshire duplex has more character than a story book. The entire unit has been newly renovated with refreshing modern touches, and you could be the first occupant to experience its fabulous updates. You'll be drawn to this unit the moment you go up the steps and through the dark wood front door, into the spacious and sophisticated living area, which features hardwood floors, plenty of windows for light, and a gorgeous gas fireplace. There's nothing but class and charm here. Adjacent to the living area, you can whip up a delicious dinner in this open concept updated kitchen. Miles of countertops, beautiful shaker cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, five burner stove with hood, and dishwasher. Each of the two bedrooms are spacious, and feature their own private bath. The third bedroom would be perfect as a guest bedroom, an office or your own personal oasis. Home comes with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Located just off San Vicente Boulevard, this really is a central location. You have easy access to the 10 freeway, and all that the Westside has to offer, including downtown Culver and the Culver City Arts District, which is just a short distance away. Or head the other direction, and be in downtown LA in fifteen minutes flat. LACMA is nearby, and the Saban Theater. Or, just grab some coffee at the nearby Paper or Plastik Cafe. Water is included. One uncovered parking space. Pets considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 S Tremaine have any available units?
1327 S Tremaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 S Tremaine have?
Some of 1327 S Tremaine's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 S Tremaine currently offering any rent specials?
1327 S Tremaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 S Tremaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 S Tremaine is pet friendly.
Does 1327 S Tremaine offer parking?
Yes, 1327 S Tremaine offers parking.
Does 1327 S Tremaine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 S Tremaine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 S Tremaine have a pool?
No, 1327 S Tremaine does not have a pool.
Does 1327 S Tremaine have accessible units?
No, 1327 S Tremaine does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 S Tremaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 S Tremaine has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College