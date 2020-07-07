1327 S Tremaine

Amenities

This dreamy, Spanish-style Mid-Wilshire duplex has more character than a story book. The entire unit has been newly renovated with refreshing modern touches, and you could be the first occupant to experience its fabulous updates. You'll be drawn to this unit the moment you go up the steps and through the dark wood front door, into the spacious and sophisticated living area, which features hardwood floors, plenty of windows for light, and a gorgeous gas fireplace. There's nothing but class and charm here. Adjacent to the living area, you can whip up a delicious dinner in this open concept updated kitchen. Miles of countertops, beautiful shaker cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, five burner stove with hood, and dishwasher. Each of the two bedrooms are spacious, and feature their own private bath. The third bedroom would be perfect as a guest bedroom, an office or your own personal oasis. Home comes with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Located just off San Vicente Boulevard, this really is a central location. You have easy access to the 10 freeway, and all that the Westside has to offer, including downtown Culver and the Culver City Arts District, which is just a short distance away. Or head the other direction, and be in downtown LA in fifteen minutes flat. LACMA is nearby, and the Saban Theater. Or, just grab some coffee at the nearby Paper or Plastik Cafe. Water is included. One uncovered parking space. Pets considered with additional deposit.